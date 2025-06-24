Moses: How Ogbu Helped Me To Settle Down At Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague midfielder David Moses has praised Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu for helping him to settle down quickly with the club.



Recall that Moses joined Slavia Prague this summer from MFK Karviná.



In a chat with the club’s website, the Nigerian international stated that Ogbu has made life easy for him at Slavia Prague.

Read Also:7 Notable Omissions From Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Squad



He also noted that playing in the Champions League remains his biggest dream.



“He’s like my big brother. If I don’t understand something, I go to him first. He helps me a lot.



“Playing in the Champions League is really the highest level. I don’t even know how to describe it.



It’s a huge thing. I’m looking forward to the big matches; they give me energy and motivate me.”







