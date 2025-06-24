Close Menu
    Moses: How Ogbu Helped Me To Settle Down At Slavia Prague

    Austin Akhilomen

    Slavia Prague midfielder David Moses has praised Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu for helping him to settle down quickly with the club.

    Recall that Moses joined Slavia Prague this summer from MFK Karviná.

    In a chat with the club’s website, the Nigerian international stated that Ogbu has made life easy for him at Slavia Prague.

    He also noted that playing in the Champions League remains his biggest dream.

    “He’s like my big brother. If I don’t understand something, I go to him first. He helps me a lot.

    “Playing in the Champions League is really the highest level. I don’t even know how to describe it.

    It’s a huge thing. I’m looking forward to the big matches; they give me energy and motivate me.”


