7 Notable Omissions From Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Squad

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu unveiled his final 24-woman squad for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last Friday. Madugu included 11 debutants, including three home-based players.

The gaffer will also be heading to Morocco with 13 players who were part of the squad that reached the WAFCON 2022 finals.

The 61-year-old has come under criticism for leaving out a number of in-form and regular players from the team.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE ADEBOYE discusses the notable absentees from the squad.

Gift Monday (Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit striker will miss her second consecutive major competition for Nigeria, having also been excluded from the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Monday’s omission has sparked outrage due to her impressive performances since joining Washington Spirit from Spanish club UD Tenerife in March.

The 23-year-old has recorded four goals and one assist in 10 league appearances for Spirit. She scored 10 times for Tenerife before making the move to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Edna Imade (Granada)

The forward was the second-highest goalscorer in the Spanish Liga F last season with 16 goals. She was also named Player of the Month in December.

Imade, who was born in Morocco to Nigerian parents, has long expressed a desire to represent the Super Falcons in a major tournament.

Her exclusion is regarded as one of the biggest surprises in Madugu’s selection.

Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjørring)

The former Flamingos and Falconets striker stood out with her stellar performances for Danish club Fortuna Hjørring in the 2024/25 season.

Omewa scored 22 goals in 23 league outings to help Fortuna Hjørring clinch the Danish Women’s League title. She was rewarded with a Mercedes-Benz for winning the top scorer award.

The club also secured the Danish Cup title.

Bolaji Olamide (Remo Stars Ladies)

Bolaji Olamide finished as top scorer in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) last season with 15 goals in 19 appearances.

The young striker made her debut for the Super Falcons in a friendly against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon earlier this month.

However, she was not deemed good enough for inclusion in the final squad by Justine Madugu.

Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses)

The 21-year-old came into the limelight during her time with the Falconets and was part of the Super Falcons’ squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Despite her impressive performances both for Nigeria and at club level, Madugu opted to select AS Roma’s Shukurat Oladipo and Edo Queens’ Miracle Usani ahead of her.

Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville)

One of the most consistent performers for the Super Falcons in recent years, the 28-year-old has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances for Nigeria.

She has netted one goal in five league matches for her club this season.

Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC)

Nicole Payne has been in fine form for NWSL side Portland Thorns this season.

The versatile full-back was part of the Super Falcons squad for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she made two appearances. She was also named in the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



