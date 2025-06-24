FIFA CWC: It’s A Joy To Have Shared The Pitch With Messi –Chelsea New Signing Estevao

Chelsea-bound Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian has said it is a joy sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi.

Estevao came face to face with Messi when Palmeiras took on Inter Miami in their final Group A tie which ended 2-2.

The result means both Inter Miami and Palmeiras progress into the round of 16 while Al Ahly and FC Porto, who served up a thrilling 4-4 draw, crash out.

At haltime Estevao swapped shirts with Messi and also exchanged shirts with Luis Suarez after the game.

Speaking after the match, Estevao admitted that coming up against Messi was a thrill.

Also Read: 7 Notable Omissions From Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Squad

He told ESPN Brasil: “When it was half-time, I was p*ssed off because the team was losing, but I ran into the tunnel, caught him, and swapped with him,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“It’s incredible, a guy you play on a video game, you’re swapping shirts with him, sharing the field with him. It’s an incredible situation.

He (Messi) winked at me and my legs started to shake, right at the start of the game. It’s so emotional, he’s an idol, a reference not only for me, but for the whole world. It’s such a joy to have shared the pitch with him.”

Estevao also explained how he managed to swap shirts with Luis Suarez as well: “With Suárez too (he changed his shirt). At half-time, when we were getting back into the game, the ball was still in the middle, he came, greeted me, asked to change the shirt. Of course. He asked to change it later. This affection is incredible.”

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will have their work cut out as they will now face his former club and reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

For Estevao and Palmeiras, they will square off against fellow Brazilian club Botafogo.



