Simon Completes Medical Ahead Paris FC Move

Moses Simon’s transfer from Nantes to Paris FC has reportedly been completed, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international completed his medical at Paris FC on Tuesday , according to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“Moses Simon has just completed his medical at Paris FC today after deal done with Nantes for €7m,” Romano wrote on X.

The 29-year-old is now set to become Paris FC’s first signing of the summer.

Read Also:7 Notable Omissions From Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Squad

The player was initially linked with a move to Premier League club Everton, but has now decided to continue his career in France.

The talented winger joined Nantes on loan from Spanish club Levante in 2019.

Nantes signed him on a permanent transfer the following season.

Simon registered 28 goals in 151 league appearances for the Canaries.

He won the Coupe de France with Antoine Kamboure’s side in the 2021/22 season.

By Adeboye Amosu



