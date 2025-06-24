Trabzonspor Chief Blasts Southampton Over ‘Endless Demands’ For Onuachu

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has expressed his frustration over Southampton’s high- handedness in negotiations for the permanent signing of Paul Onuachu.

The Turkish Super Lig club are looking to sign Onuachu from Southampton this summer.

Doğan said Southampton are making things difficult for his club.

“Onuachu’s club has endless demands,” he told Haberanlik.

“They are constantly changing their expectations. I will not pay 8, 9, or 10 million euros as has been suggested in the market. Last year they wanted 15 million euros, and we refused. Trabzonspor does not have the budget to meet such figures.”

The Black Sea Storm pushed hard to sign the Nigeria international on a permanent transfer last summer after an impressive loan spell in the 2023/24 season.

Onuachu was on target 15 times in 21 league appearances for the former Turkish Super Lig

champions.



By Adeboye Amosu



