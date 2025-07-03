Onuachu Gets Heroic Welcome Ahead Permanent Transfer To Trabzonspor

Paul Onuachu got an heroic welcome upon his arrival at Trabzonspor International Airport on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

A large number of fans according to pictures posted on Trabzonspor’s twitter handle, trooped out enmasse to welcome the forward to the country.

Onuachu was first received by the club’s officials before he was mobbed by the large crowd who were excited to see him again.

The Nigeria international spent the 2023/24 season on loan with the Black Sea Storm.

The 31-year-old registered 17 goals in 25 appearances during that spell.

Onuachu will now complete a permanent transfer to the former Turkish Super Lig champions.

Southampton confirmed last Friday that they had reached an agreement with Trabzonspor for the transfer of the player.

The tall striker managed four goals in 25 appearances for Southampton last season.

Onuachu becomes the latest recruit for Trabzonspor ahead of the new season, having already confirmed the signing of Joaquin Pina, and are moving close to completing a deal for Jean-Charles Castelletto.

By Adeboye Amosu



