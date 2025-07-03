FIFA CWC: Six Players To Miss Chelsea Vs Palmeiras Quarter-final Tie

Six players will miss the quarter-final tie between Chelsea and Palmeiras on Saturday at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea needed extra-time to defeat Benfica in the last round, but Palmeiras also needed an extra 30 minutes to overcome fellow Brazilian side Botafogo.

Ahead of the encounter some players from both teams will miss the last eight fixture.

For Chelsea, they are hoping to get Wesley Fofana back in pre-season, but he was not part of the squad named for this competition.

Benoit Badiashile could also miss out after picking up an injury against Benfica. Myhailo Mudryk is suspended from football due to alleged use of a banned substance, while Moises Caicedo is banned for this fixture after picking up his second yellow card of the competition in the last round.

Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson is back from his suspension.

Palmeiras will be without Gustavo Gomez after he was sent off during extra-time of their win over Botafogo in the last round.

Aside that Palmeiras are expected to remain without Murillo, while Anibal Moreno returned off the bench in the last round after suffering an injury in the first group stage game.

Chelsea Hope To Avoid More Brazilian Heartbreak

Chelsea will go into this weekend’s encounter with Palmeiras hoping to avoid another defeat to a Brazilian side.

The London club’s only defeat at the ongoing tournament was against Flamengo, falling to a 3-1 group stage defeat on June 20.

The game, which Chelsea took the lead, saw Jackson shown a straight red card for a terrible tackle on a Flamengo player.

Since the defeat to Flamengo, Chelsea have managed to win their next two matches, thrashing Esperance 3-1 in their final group tie before needing extra-time to see off Portuguese heavyweights Benfica – who had a player sent off – 4-1.



