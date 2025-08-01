Done Deal: Super Falcons Defender Seals Move To Isreali Champions FC Kiryat Gat

Super Falcons defender Glory Ogbonna has moved to Israeli Women’s League champions FC Kiryat Gat,reports Completesports.com.

Ogbonna, who joined FC Kiryat Gat on a free transfer penned a one-year contract.

The centre-back left Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas at the end of last season following the expiration of her contract.

The former Edo Queens player expressed her excitement after completing the move.

“I’m happy to be here. I can’t wait to make my debut and hopefully win trophies with this great club,” she told the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old is in line to make her debut for FC Kiryat Gat in a UEFA Women’s Champions League playoff clash against Turkish side, Fomget on Saturday.

Ogbonna has made 14 appearances for the Super Falcons.

She was part of the Super Falcons squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia, and New Zealand.

By Adeboye Amosu



