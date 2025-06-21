Done Deal: Tijani Completes Move To Czech Club Dukla Prague

Czech First League club Dukla Prague have signed former Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani on a free transfer.

Tijani left Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg following the expiration of his contract.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Norwegian club Frekistad.

“The move to Dukla is an important step for me. At this stage of my career, I want to focus on growth, development and consistently proving my qualities,” Tijani told the club’s official website.

“I see coming to Juliska as a great opportunity to help the team, improve as a player and gain new experience. I am hungry, motivated and looking forward to it all starting.

“I’m the type of player who wants to keep the game steady. I read the game, bring energy, discipline and support my teammates. I’m not loud, but I try to lead by example with my actions. Fans will see a player who works hard and puts the team first.”

Meanwhile, club’s Sports director Martin Hasek commented on the arrival of the Nigerian while talking about the quality he brings to David Holoubek’s squad.

“Samson brings experience from abroad and a hungry approach. We believe that he will develop in our team and complement the central midfield with physical and playing quality.”

By Adeboye Amosu



