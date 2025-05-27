Don’t Depend On Dessers Alone –Ferguson Advises Rangers

Former Scotland midfielder, Derek Ferguson has advised Rangers to sign another strikers and not rely on Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to lead the attack next season.



Recall that the Nigerian international is the William Hill Premiership top scorer for season 2024/25.



The Nigerian forward scored 18 goals to finish ahead of Celtic’s Daizen Maeda and Dundee’s Simon Murray on 16. Dessers finished the campaign in red hot form, scoring in each of Rangers’ five post-split fixtures.

However, Ferguson in a chat with Ibrox News, stated that Rangers will be more relaxed with an additional striker in the squad than to depend on Dessers alone.



“Rangers need more strikers. Dessers had great stats this season, but I’ve seen him regularly. Barry [Ferguson] was defensive of Dessers and talked him up. I’d like to see him stay, but I’d also like to see others join him – we need three or four here.



“There’ll be people behind the scenes looking at strikers across Europe, and the more quality, the better. We need this type of signing, definitely,” the former Rangers midfielder said in quotes revealed by Ibrox News.



