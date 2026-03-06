D’Tigress Coach Unveils Squad For FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament

D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama has named her final roster for the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament,reports Completesports.com.

Wakama included 12 players in the final roster, picked from an initial 17-player provisional list released last month.

Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Amy Okonkwo, Elizabeth Balogun, Blessing Ejiofor, Nicole Enabosi, and Ifunnaya Okoro all made the squad.

Also named in the squad are; Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah, Victoria Macaulay, Sarah Ogoke, Murjanatu Musa, and Rita Igbokwe.

D’ Tigress will face France, the Philippines, Colombia, Germany, and South Korea at the competition.

The African champions will open their campaign against Colombia on March 11.

The tournament will hold in in Villeurbanne, France will run from March 11 to 17.



