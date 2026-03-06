Ajibade Laments WAFCON 2026 Postponement

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to postpone the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

CAF announced on Thursday that the competition, which was scheduled to start in Morocco on March 17, has been postponed to July 2026.

The continent’s soccer govering body said the decision was taken as a result of certain unforeseen circumstances.

The majority of the 16 qualified teams had already started preparations for the competition and engaged in friendlies during the recent international window.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons played two friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Ajibade took to the social media to express her frustration.

“African women’s football deserves better,” Ajibade posted on X with an emoji of disappointment.

The WAFCON 2026 finals will now run from 25 July to 16 August, 2026 with CAF yet to confirm the host.

By Adeboye Amosu



