Bundesliga Matchday 25 Preview: Bayern Host Gladbach As Dortmund, Leipzig Chase Crucial Wins

Bayern Aim To Tighten Grip On Title Race Against Gladbach

FC Bayern Munich’s next test in their quest for a second consecutive Bundesliga title sees them host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena as they kick off Matchday 25 on Friday evening.

The reigning champions picked up a crucial win away at Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling Der Klassiker to move 11 points clear at the top of the table. It’s a lead that match-winner Joshua Kimmich stated “we won’t blow”, with the Meisterschale almost within touching distance, while Harry Kane’s brace took him to 30 goals for the league campaign and keeps him on course to break Robert Lewandowski’s all-time single-season record of 41 strikes.

Also Read: Bundesliga Pass Launches In Kenya; Nigeria Rollout Next After South Africa Success

Gladbach, meanwhile, picked up a crucial win last time out, defeating 1. FC Union Berlin 1-0 at Borussia-Park. Kevin Diks netted a 94th-minute penalty to move the Foals three points clear of the bottom three.

Dortmund Seek Response In Cologne Test

Dortmund will aim to bounce back from defeat to Bayern with a trip to 1. FC Cologne on Saturday evening. Despite the setback, BVB have lost only twice in the league this term and will be confident of getting a result against a side that has won just one of their last six games and have been drawn into the battle for survival.

St. Pauli, Frankfurt Clash With Different Targets

Two in-form sides with contrasting objectives will meet at the Millerntor on Sunday. While FC St. Pauli, who have won three of their past four, are looking to put significant distance between themselves and the bottom three, Eintracht Frankfurt will aim for a third win in five games under new head coach Albert Riera to stay in the race for European football.

Freiburg, Leverkusen Eye Key Points In European Chase

A day earlier, SC Freiburg welcome Bayer 04 Leverkusen as two of Frankfurt’s continental contenders meet. Freiburg’s loss to the Eagles on Matchday 24 leaves them six points adrift of the top six, but Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with 1. FSV Mainz 05 will give Julian Schuster’s side hope of closing the gap.

Stuttgart Continue Champions League Push At Mainz

Fresh from their 4-0 stroll against VfL Wolfsburg – a game in which Sebastian Hoeneß celebrated his 100th Bundesliga game in charge. VfB Stuttgart travel to Mainz, also on Saturday afternoon. Die Schwaben are still chasing a return to UEFA Champions League football and are now level on points with TSG Hoffenheim in third. Mainz, on the other hand, are still not out of trouble at the bottom despite their improvement since Urs Fischer’s arrival.

Leipzig Face In-Form Augsburg Challenge

One of Stuttgart’s closest challengers for a top-four spot, RB Leipzig, entertain FC Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. While Leipzig did pick up a second win in seven competitive outings this past weekend, they will come up against the Bundesliga’s form side, who have picked up 15 points from a possible 18 over the last six games.

Relegation Battle Intensifies Across Key Fixtures

Elsewhere, there are some important points to be won as teams look to avoid the drop to the second tier. Out-of-sorts Wolfsburg host Hamburger SV on Saturday having won none of the last seven, while rock-bottom 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 will be up against it at home versus Hoffenheim at the same time.

Additionally, SV Werder Bremen will look to make it back-to-back victories when they travel to the capital to face Union in the matchday’s final game on Sunday.



