Eagles’ Focus Is To Qualify For 2026 World Cup, Win 2025 AFCON  –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that the ambition of the team is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Nigerian international made this known in an interview with the Saudi Pro League in Ar Rass.



The former Watford defender stated that it’s something special for him to be Super Eagles captain.

“Of course, that comes with responsibility. Nigeria is a massive football nation that produces talent on the incredible scale. A nation that’s also probably underperformed over the years, seeing how much talent they have.



“I’m really enjoying all the experience that I’ve had and trying to contribute the best I can. And especially with the crop of players that we’ve got now, which are extremely talented.



“Our focus is to win the next AFCON and be at the [2026 FIFA] World Cup. We came very close last year with AFCON, and that’s an experience we all learned from. But, like I said, now for me to be the captain is something very special.”







