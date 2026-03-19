ECL: Uche Missing As Crystal Palace Oust AEK Larnaca

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was missing in action as Crystal Palace knocked out AEK Larnaca in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.



The Nigerian international has made four appearances and scored two goals for Palace in the competition.



Sarr scored in the 15th minute, only for the Cypriot side to hit back through Enric Saborit’s header.

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Saborit was sent off with 17 minutes to go but AEK’s 10 men held firm to take the tie to extra-time but they could not hold out with Sarr eventually having the final say.



The hosts played out the closing minutes with nine men after Petros Ioannou was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on second-half substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who appeared alongside January club record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen for the first time.



Palace will next face Fiorentina in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Crystal Palace 2.89 1xBet X Draw 3.6 1xBet Newcastle United 2.55 1xBet



