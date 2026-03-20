Bassey: Fulham Will Keep Pushing To Secure European Spot

Calvin Bassey insists Fulham can still earn a spot in Europe next season, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva’s side currently occupy 11th position on the Premier League table.

Only four points seperate the Whites from seventh position, which is expected to be enough for them to earn a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

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Bassey Upbeat On European Mission

Bassey believed they can achieve their objective this season.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Fulham 1.58 1xBet X Draw 4.26 1xBet Burnley 6.65 1xBet

“If you look at the last two or three seasons, we’ve been in and around it, and then the last four or five games it’s sort of got away from us, [but] we’re right there now,” Bassey told BeinSports.

“We’ve got eight games left, and I feel like we can really push and achieve it. We’re four points behind seventh, so it’s all very close, that’s why each game and point matters.

“We feel like we’re so close to our goal. The atmosphere in the changing room is excitement, because we know we’ve got a chance to do something amazing, achieve something great, so we’re just taking each game as it is.”

By Adeboye Amosu



