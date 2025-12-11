ECL: Uche Scores, Bags Assist As Crystal Palace Thrash Shelbourne

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was at his best mettle as he scored a goal and bagged an assist in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Shelbourne in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.



The Nigerian international, who was making his second appearance in the competition, netted the opening goal in the 11th minute.

He later became the provider as his brilliant assist set up Eddie Nketiah to extend Palace’s lead to 2-0 in the 25th minute of the game.



The visitor took the game beyond the reach of their host as Pino netted the third goal in the 37th minute.



The win means Crystal Palace sit 9th on nine points, while Shelbourne sit 34th on one point in the league table.



