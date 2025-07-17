Close Menu
    Eguma Extends Enyimba Stay With Two-Year Deal, Eyes 2025/2026 NPFL Success

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    stanley-eguma-enyimba-fc-peoples-elephant-npfl-nigeria-premier-football-league

    Stanley Eguma has exclusively confirmed to Completesports.com that he has agreed a two-season contract extension with Enyimba.

    Eguma served as interim Head Coach of Enyimba during the second half of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, following the departure of Yemi Olanrewaju.

    He did not, however, disclose other details of his new deal with the People’s Elephant, which came after a prolonged negotiation process.

    Eguma Targets Strong 2025/2026 Campaign With People’s Elephant

    “We’ve reached an agreement. It’s a two-year contract and we’re focusing on the coming 2025/2026 season,” Eguma told Completesports.com.

    Although both parties have reached a consensus, the contract paperwork is currently being finalised ahead of the formal signing.

    “No date yet for the signing. But that will be soon,” Eguma said when asked about the expected date for putting pen to paper.

    “The important thing is that we’ve agreed to still work together. We’ve a huge task ahead of us and hopefully, we’ll do our best to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

    Enyimba not part of Eko Football Tourney

    Enyimba were originally scheduled to participate in the 2025 Eko International Football Expo, but the nine-time Nigerian champions were unable to honour the preseason tournament.

    “We were supposed to be part of the Eko International Football Tournament, but it wasn’t possible due to logistics,” Eguma explained.

    Eguma previously won the CAF Champions League with Enyimba in 2004 in the capacity of Assistant Coach.

    By Sab Osuji


    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

