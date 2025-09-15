Eguma Hails Enyimba’s ‘Perfect Response’ In Away Win Against Bayelsa United

Enyimba of Aba Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, has described the People’s Elephant’s emphatic 2-0 win over Bayelsa United in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 4 clash in Yenagoa as a “perfect response” following their disappointing home draw against Nasarawa United on Matchday 3.

Two second-half goals from teenage forward, Chidera Michael, and stand-in captain, Kalu Nweke, proved decisive as the nine-time champions secured their first away win of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Coach Eguma Reacts To Away Win

Moments after the game, an elated Eguma said his team was determined to secure all three points in Yenagoa after the setback at home the previous weekend.

“After the draw at home, it dawned on us that we had to come here for maximum points, and the players resolved to play their hearts out.

“We dominated the game from the beginning to the end. Although we missed some chances in the first half, the second stanza paid off for us. I commend the boys for their commitment and for executing the game plan well.

“Bayelsa United also gave a good account of themselves, missing some chances too. They are a good side, but we were better today and we got the three points,” Eguma emphasised.

Nweke Reflects On His Goal

Matchday captain and scorer of his side’s second goal, Kalu Nweke, revealed that the team had been practising long-range efforts in training, as encouraged by their coach.

“The gaffer always tells us to take shots from outside the area. So I tried it, and I’m very happy it went in,” Nweke said.

Next Fixture For Enyimba

Enyimba will host Bendel Insurance in Aba on Sunday, 21 September 2025, in a Matchday 5 NPFL fixture.

By Sab Osuji



