NPFL: Katsina United Boss Azeez Confident Of Ending 4-Season Away Winless Run

Azeez Laments Missed Chances Against Abia Warriors

Katsina United Head Coach, Abdul Azeez, has expressed concern over his players’ wastefulness in front of goal, Completesports.com reports.

Azeez admitted that poor finishing cost his team vital points in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 4 fixture away to Abia Warriors. However, he remains confident that the Chanji Boys can finally end their four-season ‘away winless run’ this term.

“Yeah, it wasn’t a bad game for us. We got chances but we could not convert them. And they (Abia Warriors) got their chance and utilised it to get the goal that made the difference,” Coach Azeez told reporters after the tense encounter.

“I think I’ll have to commend the efforts of my boys. We’ll have to work on the team’s goalscoring because, if we had been clinical, I think we would have earned a better result today since we created more scoring chances than the home side.”

Former Abia Warriors Players Impress For Katsina United

Coach Azeez named at least three former Abia Warriors players—Philip Ogwuche, Richard Christopher and goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo—in his matchday squad against their former club. He praised their performances, both in Umuahia and since joining Katsina United.

“They played very well because they are good players. That’s why we signed them. They’ve been consistent, and their inclusion was not because we faced Abia Warriors. They deserved to play based on form.”

Azeez’s Tactical Bench Role For Elijah Akanni

The Katsina United boss surprisingly benched influential midfielder Elijah Akanni, only introducing him in the second half. Azeez defended the move, stressing it was a tactical plan.

“It’s not a mistake. We were playing away, so we couldn’t open up the game too early. We had to start with a double pivot to cover the backline. When we went a goal down, we had nothing to lose again, so we pushed forward. That’s why Akanni came on later,” he explained.

He added that Abia Warriors’ goalkeeper, Odah Okiemute, produced an “incredible save” that denied Katsina United a deserved equaliser.

Azeez’s Confidence In Ending Away Win Drought

Katsina United have gone four seasons without an away win, but Azeez dismissed the notion that his team cannot break the jinx.

“You saw what we played today. This is Abia Warriors, a team representing Nigeria in the CAF inter-club competition, and they finished third last season. Katsina United is not a write-off. This is a very good team that is improving day by day,” Azeez insisted.

Plateau United Win Boosts Morale

The Chanji Boys edged Plateau United in Jos on Matchday 3, setting the tone for their resilient performance against Abia Warriors. Asked if that result boosted the team’s confidence, Azeez maintained his players always give their best.

“They are good players. Win or lose, this is how they always play. We cannot play less than this—only more. I have confidence in this group, and as the league progresses, Katsina United will get better. By the grace of God, they will achieve more this season,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



