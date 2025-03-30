Ekpo: Super Eagles Must Beat South Africa Or Forget About 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo says the Super Eagles have no other option but to beat South Africa if they are to revive any hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The three-time AFCON champions who were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpqbio Stadium in Uyo, now have mountains to climb to make it through to the competition.





After six rounds of the 10-match group campaign Nigeria have slipped to six points behind leaders South Africa, who secured a 2-0 away win against Benin through efforts from Burnley striker Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams.

Nigeria, who missed out on the 2022 finals in Qatar, are fourth in the group, a point behind Rwanda and Benin.

In a chat with Brila FM, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles are gradually losing their status as the giants of African football.

“African football has progressed significantly. Nigeria still views some of these countries as small, but we need to step up as well. We are struggling to win matches against these teams.

“We are no longer giants; we have become ants. We cannot hold onto the ball and just pass it sideways.

“If we do not defeat Bafana Bafana in South Africa, our World Cup qualifying dream is over,” the 55-year-old concluded.



