‘La Liga Is Tactical, Technical League’ –Akor

Nigerian international Akor Adams has disclosed that football in Spain is more tactical and technical than Ligue 1.



The Sevilla striker who is yet to make a positive impact due to injury, made this known in an interview with Sporty TV.



He noted that in Spain, players are not given time to think with the ball compare to the French League.

“The intensity at which the ball moves in Spain, it’s very fast. But in France, you have enough time on the ball because it’s very physical,” Adams told Sporty TV.



“But here in Spain, you do everything with the ball so you have to be very very attentive to everything happening. Every second counts, it’s a very tactical and technical league.”







