Rangers Boss Hails ‘Brilliant Worker’ Dessers After Win Over Dundee

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson has labelled Cyriel Dessers a brilliant worker following the Gers 4-3 win against Dundee.

Dessers scored the winning goal for the Light Blues at Dens Park.





The Nigeria international has so far registered 22 goals and seven assists for the Gers this season.

Read Also:Iheanacho Opens Goals Account At Middlesbrough In League Win

The game was also the forward’s 100th appearance for the Scottish Premiership giants.

“He is a brilliant worker, he is brilliant to work with. He is willing to try and improve his game even at his age which I love to see,” Ferguson told the club’s official website.

“I thought his chances you have got to give the goalkeeper credit, and the keeper made some brilliant saves but at least he is getting in those positions but one thing about the big man is he keeps going right until the end and he got his reward with the winning goal.”

By Adeboye Amosu



