Iheanacho Opens Goals Account At Middlesbrough In League Win

Kelechi Iheanacho opened his goals account for Middlesbrough in their 2-1 win against Oxford United in the Championship on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday’s match Iheanacho had failed to score in seven Championship fixtures for Michael Carrick side.





It was his first goal since December 2024, when he scored in the Copa del Rey for Sevilla.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan from Sevilla, drew Boro level three minutes into the second half, as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net off a cross from the left wing.

The Super Eagles star was then replaced in the 75th minute as Brazilian defender Neto Borges netted what proved to be the winner on 80 minutes.

The win is a boost to Boro’s promotion play-off ambitions as they are now seventh on 57 points.

They are on the same point with West Bromwich Albion who occupy sixth position which is the final play-off spot and are ahead of Boro on superior goals.

By James Agberebi



