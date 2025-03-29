Spain: Super Falcons Forward Babajide Scores In Tenerife’s Win Over Espanyol

Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide registered one goal and an assist as UD Tenerife defeated Espanyol 4-1 in their Liga F fixture on Saturday.

Babajide set up Claudia Bischo for the second goal seven minutes before the break.





The 26-year-old missed from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

The striker netted Tenerife’s fourth goal of the day eight minutes from time.

She has so far scored nine goals in 21 league appearances for Tenerife.

Eder’s side occupy sixth position on the table with 35 points from 24 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



