Close Menu
    Bundesliga News

    Bundesliga: Orban, Onyeka Feature As Hoffenheim Hold Augsburg

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles duo of Gift Orban and Frank Onyeka were in action as Hoffenheim played out a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

    Orban, who was making his 11th appearance, has netted four goals and bagged one yellow card for Hoffenheim this ongoing season.

    Read Also: Spain: Super Falcons Forward Babajide Scores In Tenerife’s Win Over Espanyol

    On the other hand, Onyeka has made 24 appearances and bagged one assist this season for Augsburg.

    The visitor took the lead in the 46th minute through Samuel Essende to silence the home supporters before Andrej Kramaric leveled parity for the host in the 71st minute.

    The draw means Hoffenheim move 13th on 27 points while Augsburg sit 8th on 39 points in the league standing.



    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.