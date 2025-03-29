Bundesliga: Orban, Onyeka Feature As Hoffenheim Hold Augsburg

Super Eagles duo of Gift Orban and Frank Onyeka were in action as Hoffenheim played out a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



Orban, who was making his 11th appearance, has netted four goals and bagged one yellow card for Hoffenheim this ongoing season.

Read Also: Spain: Super Falcons Forward Babajide Scores In Tenerife’s Win Over Espanyol



On the other hand, Onyeka has made 24 appearances and bagged one assist this season for Augsburg.



The visitor took the lead in the 46th minute through Samuel Essende to silence the home supporters before Andrej Kramaric leveled parity for the host in the 71st minute.



The draw means Hoffenheim move 13th on 27 points while Augsburg sit 8th on 39 points in the league standing.











