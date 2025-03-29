Saudi Club Al Hilal Interested In Bassey

Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Hilal are plotting a summer move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey .

Al Hilal are looking to reinforce their defence, with the decline in the performance of Ali Al-Bulaihi and Kalidou Koulibaly.





The Blue Waves, according to Africa Foot, are willing to offer Bassey a four-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

Bassey has been one of the top performers for Fulham since his arrival at the club.

Al Hilal have reportedly started talks with the centre-back’s representatives.

The 24-year-old joined Ajax in 2023 for €22.5 million.

The Nigeria international has a contract with Fulham until 2027, and reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract.

He has scored twice in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Whites this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



