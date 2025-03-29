Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Aina, Awoniyi In Action As Forest Beat Brighton To Reach First FA Cup Semi-finals In 34 Years

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action as Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion on penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

    It is Nottingham Forest’s first semi-final appearance in the FA Cup since 1991.


    Aina and Awoniyi were in the starting line-up for Forest who are two-time FA Cup winners

    While Aina played for 90 minutes, Awoniyi was replaced by Anthony Elanga.

    After regulation time and extra-time ended 0-0, the game was decided on penalties with Forest triumphing 4-3.

    Earlier on Saturday Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played for Fulham who got trounced 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

    The quarter-final fixture will continue on Sunday with Preston North End taking on Aston Villa and Bournemouth facing Manchester City.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.