Aina, Awoniyi In Action As Forest Beat Brighton To Reach First FA Cup Semi-finals In 34 Years

Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action as Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion on penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

It is Nottingham Forest’s first semi-final appearance in the FA Cup since 1991.





Aina and Awoniyi were in the starting line-up for Forest who are two-time FA Cup winners

While Aina played for 90 minutes, Awoniyi was replaced by Anthony Elanga.

After regulation time and extra-time ended 0-0, the game was decided on penalties with Forest triumphing 4-3.

Earlier on Saturday Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played for Fulham who got trounced 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

The quarter-final fixture will continue on Sunday with Preston North End taking on Aston Villa and Bournemouth facing Manchester City.



