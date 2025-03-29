Scotland: Dessers Scores Late Winner For Rangers Vs Dundee

Cyriel Dessers scored the winning goal as Rangers rallied to beat Dundee 4-3 in their Scottish Premiership League clash on Saturday.

Dessers marked his 100th appearance for the Light Blues with the decisive strike three minutes into stoppage time.





The Nigeria international got on the end of a long ball from James Tavernier to chest in and fired home from inside the box.

Read Also:Aina, Awoniyi In Action As Forest Beat Brighton To Reach First FA Cup Semi-finals In 34 Years>