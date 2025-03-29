Close Menu
    Scotland: Dessers Scores Late Winner For Rangers Vs Dundee

    Adeboye Amosu

    Cyriel Dessers scored the winning goal as Rangers rallied to beat Dundee 4-3 in their Scottish Premiership League clash on Saturday.

    Dessers marked his 100th appearance for the Light Blues with the decisive strike three minutes into stoppage time.


    The Nigeria international got on the end of a long ball from James Tavernier to chest in and fired home from inside the box.

    Aina, Awoniyi In Action As Forest Beat Brighton To Reach First FA Cup Semi-finals In 34 Years

    The 30-year-old has so far scored 12 goals in 28 league appearances for Barry Ferguson’s side this season.

    His compatriot, Leon Balogun was also in action for the Light Blues in the encounter.

    Balogun was replaced by Ianis Hagi after the break.

    Rangers will host Hibernian in their next league game.

    


    

    

