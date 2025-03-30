Dessers Thrilled To Mark 100 Games With Winning Goal For Rangers Vs Dundee

Cyriel Dessers says it was a special moment to mark his 100th Rangers appearance with the winning goal against Dundee.

Dessers scored in stoppage time to hand the Light Blues a 4-3 win at Dens Park.





It takes the forward’s tally to 45 goals in 100 appearances.

“It was very nice to score so late, but the 90 minutes before that were not that nice. At the end if you can score like that in your 100th game it is a very nice feeling,” he told Rangers TV.

“I know Tav and his qualities and he can give these balls and I think it got carried a little bit by the wind.

“The defender could only get a touch and I had good control on my chest and then slipped it past the keeper.

“It was an unbelievable moment, scoring an injury time winner.”

Rangers trailed 3-1 before rallying to win the keenly contested encounter.

Dessers believes the squad showed the right character, but admits they have to stop giving teams the advantage in matches.

He added: “I still can’t comprehend everything that happened, it was a rollercoaster again.

“Before you know it you are 2-0 down and then you know you have a steep hill to climb.

“We fought back and thought we had made it 2-2 but the goal was disallowed for offside and then they scored with their next chance.

“We showed our mentality to come back but we have done that too many times, it would be nice to get the first punch so they have to come onto us.

“We have that belief and we can turn games around and we have shown that this season.

“We have to take it like it comes but hopefully in the next game we can make it a bit easier.”

By Adeboye Amosu



