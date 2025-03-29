Iheanacho’s Goal Was Massive For Us –Middlesbrough Coach, Carrick

Michael Carrick has described Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Oxford United as a massive one for Middlesbrough.

Iheanacho opened his goals account for Boro as he drew them level in the 2-1 comeback win against Oxford in Saturday’s Championship fixture.





It was his first goal since December 5, 2024, when he netted for parent club Sevilla in their 3-1 win at lower division side Olot.

“Good player, you know, he’s a good player,” Carrick said about Iheanacho in his post-match presser posted on Boro’s website.

“He’s proven, experienced, and I’m sure he was a bit frustrated because he had a chance in the first half, and it didn’t go in. It hit the crossbar, but that’s football, you know.

“The major thing I’ve learned over the years is to not get carried away when you’re having a sticky patch because the only way you can get out of it is to be positive.

“I thought the boys stood by each other really well, supported each other really well, and Kelz [Iheanacho] got his reward. It’s a really important goal for us, and I’m sure that’ll kickstart him as well.

“It was a good goal all around. We had good numbers in the box, and it was positive. We tried to make something happen with a bit of good play down the side.

“He is happy. We are trying to keep the smile off Neto’s face as much as anything! He was delighted too, but Kel knows it. He has played at a level, and goals make you feel a bit better, naturally.

“I wasn’t concerned; I knew he would score, and hopefully, he has got more in him; I am sure he has. It was a massive goal for us.”



