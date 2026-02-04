English FA Charge Chelsea, West Ham For Improper Conduct After Derby Clash

Chelsea and West Ham United have both been charged by The Football Association for failing to control their players in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues’ late 3-2 win against the Hammers descended into chaos after a huge brawl broke out in stoppage time.

It all started when Joao Pedro reacted to Adama Traore’s shove on Marc Cucurella, with both sets of players coming together in ugly scenes.

West Ham’s Jean-Clair Todibo was then shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor for grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck in the wild melee after a lengthy VAR check.

Announcing his decision to the stadium, Taylor said: “After review, West Ham number 25 grabs Chelsea number 20 round the throat in a violent manner. Therefore my final decision is a red card, violent conduct.”

And now according to football.london, the FA has confirmed that both clubs have been charged, as Chelsea’s players were “improper and/or provocative”, while West Ham’s players were “improper and/or provocative and/or violent”.

Both clubs have until Friday to provide their respective responses.



