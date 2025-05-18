EPL: Ndidi Bags Assist As Leicester City Edge Ipswich

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Leicester City 2-0 win over Ipswich in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 28th appearance, has bagged five assists this season for the Foxes.



He was substituted in the 88th minute for Skipp after his impressive display.

However, Vardy brought up his landmark goal 28 minutes into his 500th appearance for the club, finishing off James Justin’s brilliant marauding run to the delight of the King Power Stadium.

Ipswich pushed for an equaliser, with George Hirst forcing Jakub Stolarczyk into a smothering save just past the hour.



But Kasey McAteer made sure of the points in the 69th minute with his first Premier League goal by bending his shot into the bottom corner, minutes after hitting the post.



