EPL: Bassey, Iwobi In Action In Fulham, Brentford’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles duo of Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were in action as Fulham defeated Brentford 3-2 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



While Iwobi has made 37 appearances and bagged nine assists, his Nigerian compatriot has featured in 35 matches and bagged one goal this season.



Fulham took the lead through Raul Jimenez in the 16th minute, but Brentford were level just six minutes later when Bryan Mbeumo bagged his 19th Premier League goal of the season with a right-footed finish.

Yoane Wissa joined him on 19 goals in the 43rd minute, perhaps stealing one from teammate and captain Christian Norgaard from an inch or two out, but Brentford failed to control the game in the second half, and Fulham roared back with two goals in two minutes to retake the lead.



The outcome left Brentford in eighth place, but just one point ahead of the 10th-placed Cottagers.









