    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Beat Egypt Via Penalties, Bag Bronze

    The Flying Eagles concluded their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a victory, defeating Egypt 4-1 on penalties in Sunday’s third-place match.

    It was Egypt who took an early lead through Hassan’s brilliant goal in the 3rd minute to the delight of the home supporters.

    The goal unsettled the Flying Eagles as they tried to find their rhythm and composure after the early setback.

    After some moments of hard work, Nigeria leveled parity in the 47th minute through Bidemi Amole to silence the home crowd.

    All efforts for both teams to win the game proved abortive as the encounter went on penalties.

    In the penalty shootouts, the Flying Eagles edged Egypt 4-1 to clinch the third-place match.


