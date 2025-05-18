Amokachi Hails African Youth Football’s Tactical Maturity, Coaching Evolution

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi says African youth football has matured tactically and mentally.

Amokachi is one of the members of the CAF Technical Study Group at the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

“People often say African football is growing, but I always tell them it has already grown,” he was quoted by CAFonline.

Read Also:Aribo Features As Everton Mark Final Game At Goodison Park With Win Over Southampton

“If it hadn’t, we wouldn’t have so many top African players competing all over the world.”

The former Everton striker who is also a trained coach, said one of the standout signs of progress is the composure of the coaches.

“In the past, young African coaches would bark instructions non-stop. I’ve been there myself — shouting from the touchline,” he recalled.

“But now, even when teams are behind, coaches stay composed. They communicate with clarity and confidence. That’s a major step forward.”



