EPL: Ndidi Features In Leicester City Loss To Wolves

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost 3-0 to Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 25th appearance, has bagged four yellow cards this season for Leicester City.



Cunha broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, turning home Rayan Ait-Nouri’s cross from close range for his 15th league goal of the season.

The forward then turned provider 11 minutes after the break, with a well-timed pass neatly slotted home by Jorgen Strand Larsen.



José Sá thwarted Vardy from 12 yards in the 72nd minute before Rodrigo Gomes sealed the victory five minutes from time, drilling past Mads Hermansen after another neat Cunha lay-off.



