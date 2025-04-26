EPL: Iwobi Bags Assist, Bassey In Action As Fulham Edge Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi bagged an assist as Fulham defeated Southampton 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 34th appearance, has netted nine goals and bagged six assists this season for Fulham.



His Nigerian compatriot, Calvin Bassey, played for the entire 90 minutes and was defensively solid for Fulham.

Read Also: Scotland: Dessers On Target In Rangers’ Draw At St Mirren



Stephens’ 14th-minute opener had already set the relegated Saints on course for a first home league victory since November, but Emile Smith Rowe leveled for Fulham after 72 minutes to set up a nervy finale at St. Mary’s.



A draw would have helped Southampton move onto 12 points and avoid Derby’s unwanted lowest-ever Premier League points total of 11 from the 2007-08 season, only for Sessegnon to have other ideas as Fulham’s dramatic 2-1 win moves them up to eighth.







