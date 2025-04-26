Scotland: Dessers On Target In Rangers’ Draw At St Mirren

Cyriel Dessers was on target in Rangers’ 2-2 draw against St Mirren at the SMISA Stadium, Paisley.

Dessers opened scoring for the Light Blues three minutes before the break with Nicolas Raskin providing the assist.

The 30-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 31 league appearances for the Light Blues this season.

Mark O’Hara equalised for the hosts late in the first half.

Raskin gave Rangers the lead for the second time seven minutes after the break.

St Mirren got their equaliser through Conor McMenamin 17 minutes from time.

Dessers was replaced by Vaclav Cerny 14 minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



