Scotland: Dessers On Target In Rangers’ Draw At St Mirren

Cyriel Dessers was on target in Rangers’ 2-2 draw against St Mirren at the SMISA Stadium, Paisley.
Dessers opened scoring for the Light Blues three minutes before the break with Nicolas Raskin providing the assist.
The 30-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 31 league appearances for the Light Blues this season.
Read Also:NPFL: Super Eagles B Defender Obot Set For Return In Rangers Vs Enyimba
Mark O’Hara equalised for the hosts late in the first half.
Raskin gave Rangers the lead for the second time seven minutes after the break.
St Mirren got their equaliser through Conor McMenamin 17 minutes from time.
Dessers was replaced by Vaclav Cerny 14 minutes from time.
By Adeboye Amosu
There is no doubt that your current form should earn you a spot in the Super Eagles, but it is a country where those running the country care less about how to move Nigeria Football forward kę.
Since Oshimen and other key players of the Super Eagles won’t be available for the four nations next month, is it now a wise idea to give irregular players a chance to show their capabilities ba?
If Musa at 32 is in line to make the list, how much more Dessers at 30 huh?
What kind of mentality is that kę?
Chelle should not listen to NFF. He should give a top 9 role to Dessers and see what he can offer the team. We can’t rely on Oshimen alone. Boniface has never been impressive in the national team.
Dessers, with his quality, should be given a call-up for the Four Nations tournament.
If Dessers, Akpom, Arokodare and Moffi can be given a chance then this will create competitions in the Super Eagles.
There shouldn’t be an automatic spot in the Eagles squad if Eric Chelle has to qualify for the World Cup.
Hmm. What do I know, kę? Since NFF and those in charge of the Super Eagles won’t listen to us, I omo9ja and my colleagues here can only do our best and leave the rest. Fingers crossed. Ire o. God bless Nigeria!!!