NPFL: Super Eagles B Defender Obot Set For Return In Rangers Vs Enyimba

Super Eagles B team left-wing-back, Imo Obot, could make his first NPFL appearance for Enyimba since 9 April, as he has been named in the nine-time champions’ travelling party ahead of the matchday 35 Oriental Derby against Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Obot last featured for the People’s Elephant in their hard-fought 1-0 triumph over El-Kanemi Warriors in a 2025 President Federation Cup Round of 32 clash at the Bwari Stadium, Abuja.

Obot had scored the matchday 19 winner as Enyimba edged Bendel Insurance 1-0 in Aba, courtesy of an expertly struck free-kick.

However, he limped off the pitch during that game and had not fully recovered since, despite suggestions he had regained fitness before suffering intermittent bouts of malaria.

“Yes, Obot will travel with us to Enugu for the match against Rangers,” Enyimba Technical Adviser Stanley Eguma confirmed when Completesports.com sought an update on his preparedness for Sunday’s Oriental Derby, billed for the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“He’s been listed among the players that will travel for the match and we hope he’ll play,” Eguma added.

Eguma further disclosed that the game would be tough, as is typical of every derby encounter.

“Rangers vs Enyimba matches are always going to be tough. And we already know that. So it’s important we focus and concentrate properly. The team is prepared. We have our best available legs ready for the game,” Eguma, a former Rivers United Manager, said.

By Sab Osuji



