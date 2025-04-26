NPFL: Kanu Commiserates With NFRA, NFF Over Death Of Ex-Referees Boss, Tade Azeez

Nwankwo Kanu, a former Super Eagles Captain and current Enyimba FC Chairman, has expressed deep ‘sadness and pain’ over the demise of onetime Nigeria Football Referee Association, NFRA, President, Tade Azeez, Completesports.com reports.

Azeez was reported to have died Friday afternoon following an undisclosed brief illness. The former Nigeria referees boss died at the age of 63 years.

A former Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, LAFA, the late Azeez was a foremost referee, earning a FIFA badge before retiring and later mounting the leadership mantle of the Nigeria Football Referees Association.

Kanu, a former Arsenal forward who captained Nigeria’s U23 Dream Team to win the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football event gold medal following a 3-2 win over Argentina in the final, described the death of Azeez as a ‘painful loss’ not just to the umpires of the beautiful game but the entire football community in Nigeria.

“We reckon with his committed service and contributions to the growth of the league and football generally over the years as an active referee before growing through the ranks and as the NFRA President,” Kanu began in his well penned emotion-laden message.

“We at Enyimba stand with his immediate family, friends, NFRA and NFF in this time of pain and loss,” Kanu, a former UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax Amsterdam added.

By Sab Osuji



