NPFL: ‘My Critics At Bayelsa United Now Calling To Apologise’ – Ladan Bosso

Ladan Bosso, Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United, has exclusively told Completesports.com that those who criticised him during the team’s turbulent start to the 2024/2025 NPFL season are now calling to apologise for their harsh comments.

Bayelsa United endured a difficult start to the campaign, with the former Flying Eagles gaffer taking much of the blame for the Prosperity Boys’ early struggles.

However, Bosso’s side are now 10th in the NPFL table with 46 points, comfortably away from the relegation zone.

“They didn’t understand that the Nigerian league is not a 100m race. It takes time to assemble players, get the right combination, and get them to understand your philosophy,” Bosso said when Completesports.com caught up with him on Friday.

“They became impatient. Most of them were sponsored, but now they are calling and apologising to me.

“For me, I’m here to do a good job to the satisfaction of my employers – the Bayelsa State Government – and ensure the success of the team,” added Bosso, who is fondly called ‘50-50’.

The 57-year-old tactician has previously managed clubs including FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists, Abia Warriors, and El-Kanemi Warriors.

Bosso further stated that he never believed Bayelsa United would go down, insisting their early poor form was simply part of a learning curve.

“Now, they are getting used to the philosophy we’re teaching them, and that’s why the results are now coming,” he said.

The Prosperity Boys will host El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa in a matchday 35 fixture.

Completesports.com checks reveal that Daniel Bamaiyi, central defender and Flying Eagles captain, will miss the game due to national team duties.

“The only player certain to miss the match against El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday is Daniel Bamaiyi,” Bosso confirmed.

“He’s with the Flying Eagles, who are currently in Egypt for a friendly match.”

By Sab Osuji



