EXCLUSIVE: Flying Eagles Plan Zambia Friendly Ahead 2025 U-20 AFCON

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are planning a friendly against Zambia ahead of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side arrived Cairo for the biennial competition on Sunday.

The seven-time champions defeated hosts Egypt 2-1 in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

There are plans for the team to engage in another friendly before the start of the competition.

“We are still in talks with Zambia for another friendly,” the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah told Completesports.com.

“The boys did well against Egypt and have settled down well in Cairo. We have prepared well for this competition, hopefully, we can win the trophy at the end of the day.”

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Morocco and Kenya.

Zambia will compete in Group A with Egypt, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Zambia.

Nigeria’s first game is against Tunisia on Thursday next week, before further games against Morocco and Kenya.

By Adeboye Amosu




