Dosu: Flying Eagles Will Excel At U-20 Africa Cup Of Nations

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has tipped the Flying Eagles to excel at the fast-approaching 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



In an interview with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the team’s impressive display against Egypt in a friendly game in Cairo is an indication of what to expect from the players.



“The current Flying Eagles look determined and ambitious to make an appreciative impact at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



“Nigeria’s friendly win over Egypt further highlights how far the team have come in terms of preparation and putting tactics together to achieve a result.

“I really feel the Flying Eagles will excel at the tournament and make Nigerians proud.”



Nigeria, the seven-time champions, is in Group B and will play its first match against Tunisia on Thursday. It will also face Morocco and Kenya in the group stage.



The top four teams from the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, slated for Sept. 27 to Oct. 19.



