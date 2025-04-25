Close Menu
    How U-20 World Cup Paved Way For Me To Play At Marseille –Taiye Taiwo

    Austin Akhilomen

    Former Nigerian international Taiye Taiwo has recounted how playing for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup paved the way for him to move to Marseille.

    After a brilliant performance at the tournament, Taiwo was awarded the Bronze Ball before securing a transfer to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

    Reflecting on the journey so far, the former QPR defender told Lasgidi FM that it was like a miracle to see him join the Ligue 1 giant.

    “I was just lucky,” Taiwo said.

    “It felt like a miracle to go from the U-20 tournament to playing for a top club like Marseille. I always thank God for that opportunity.

    “We were all very happy to represent Nigeria. We had a fantastic coach who gave us a lot of freedom, and that allowed us to bring out our best. We played for one another, and that was the most important thing.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea.

