How U-20 World Cup Paved Way For Me To Play At Marseille –Taiye Taiwo

Former Nigerian international Taiye Taiwo has recounted how playing for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 World Cup paved the way for him to move to Marseille.



After a brilliant performance at the tournament, Taiwo was awarded the Bronze Ball before securing a transfer to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.



Reflecting on the journey so far, the former QPR defender told Lasgidi FM that it was like a miracle to see him join the Ligue 1 giant.

“I was just lucky,” Taiwo said.



“It felt like a miracle to go from the U-20 tournament to playing for a top club like Marseille. I always thank God for that opportunity.



“We were all very happy to represent Nigeria. We had a fantastic coach who gave us a lot of freedom, and that allowed us to bring out our best. We played for one another, and that was the most important thing.”



