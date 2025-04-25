U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Group Opponent Kenya Play 2-2 Draw With Ghana In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B opponent Kenya played a 2-2 draw with Black Satellites of Ghana in a friendly game on Wednesday evening in Cairo Egypt.

The game was part of preparations for both teams ahead of the age-grade tournament which will begin on Sunday, 27 April and end 18 May, 2025.

Dreams FC striker Abdul Aziz Musibau bagged two first-half goals for the Black Satellites.

Kenya, however, responded strongly through Hassan Beja and Lawrence Ouma, levelling the score before the break.

Debutant, Kenya, are in Group B with the Flying Eagles, Tunisia and Morocco while Ghana are in Group C with champions Senegal, Central African Republic (CAR) and DR Congo.

Kenya will take on the Flying Eagles in their final group game on May 7 in Cairo.

On Tuesday, the Flying Eagles beat Young Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1 in a friendly encounter at the Cairo International Stadium.

Kparobo Arierhi scored Nigeria’s first in the 10th minute of the encounter off an assist from Bidemi Amole.

Egypt equalised in the 65th minute through Ahmed Kaabaka, but the Flying Eagles Nigeria went into the lead again with seven minutes left after Precious Benjamin scored from the penalty spot.

The four semi-finalists at the U-20 AFCON will quaiify for this year’s World Cup in Chile.

By James Agberebi




