‘I Will Be Fit Soon’ — Aina Provides Positive Injury Update

Nigeria defender Ola Aina is confident of returning to action before the end of the season.

Aina copped a calf injury in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at the City Ground last month.

The 28-year-old has missed the Tricky Trees last three league games.

The full-back is adamant he will still play for the club this term.

“Hopefully, I’ll be fit soon. I’m just taking it day by day to be fair. It’s come along really well. I tore my calf, but it’s not too bad. It’s a grade two tear,” Aina said in an interview with Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football Podcast.

“Hopefully, God willing, I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

“It’s hard watching them play and I can’t add anything to the team. In my case, I just miss training days, but these things happen and you just have to support and be positive.”

Aina has scored twice in 30 league appearances for the Reds this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will take on Manchester City in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



