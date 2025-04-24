NPFL: Abia Warriors’ Assistant Coach Orji Set For Knee Surgery

Abia Warriors’ Assistant Coach, Bethel Orji, is set to undergo knee surgery in June, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Orji, who played as a central defender during his active days with the now-defunct Julius Berger of Lagos, previously headed the technical crew of Abia Comets before being drafted into the Abia Warriors’ setup ahead of the ongoing 2024/2025 NPFL season.

The towering former defender confirmed exclusively to Completesports.com in Aba that the surgery will be carried out on his left knee.

“Yes, I’ve got a bad left knee. The injury dates back to my playing days,” Orji explained when Completesports.com spotted him struggling down the staircase at Enyimba Stadium, following the People’s Elephant’s 2-1 win over Kano Pillars in a Matchday 34 fixture.

“A kneecap brace is strapped to support it,” he added while rolling up his trouser leg to reveal the affected knee.

“It will be operated on. The surgery has been scheduled for June 2027,” Orji revealed, although he declined to mention the exact date or the hospital where the procedure will take place.

Abia Warriors currently sit fourth on the NPFL table with 53 points and are in strong contention for a top-three finish, which would secure a place in the 2025/2026 CAF Interclub competitions.

By Sab Osuji



