Semi Ajayi Set To Quit West Brom

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi is expected to leave Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi’s contract with the Baggies will expire at the end of the season and the club are willing to allow him leave on a free.

The 31-year-old joined Albion from Rotherham United in 2019, penning a four-year contract.

The centre-back signed an extension in May 2022.

Ajayi has scored 12 goals in 169 league appearances for the West Midlands club.

The Arsenal Academy graduate was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He was a key part of the Super Eagles side that came second at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

By Adeboye Amosu



