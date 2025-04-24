Zamalek Hit With Fresh FIFA Transfer Ban

FIFA has imposed a new transfer ban on Egyptian football giants Zamalek for failing to settle outstanding dues to an unnamed individual.

The world football governing body confirmed this in its latest list of sanctions published Wednesday.

While FIFA did not disclose specific details, Egyptian media reports conjectured that the ban was linked to the dues owed to former Zamalek coach Jaime Pacheco.

The Portuguese manager’s contract was terminated during the 2020/21 season, prompting him to lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which later ordered Zamalek to pay $880,000 in compensation.

However, Zamalek board member Amr Adham revealed that Wednesday’s ban was linked to Moroccan striker Khalid Boutaib, who Zamalek still owes €983,000 in unpaid dues.

He added that the Cairo-based club had already settled a significant portion of Boutaib’s entitlements, initially totalling approximately €2.4 million.

In addition, Adham acknowledged that Zamalek had failed to pay the remaining instalments in recent months, leading to FIFA reimposing a transfer ban on the club.

He emphasised that Zamalek plans to clear Boutaib’s outstanding dues before the summer transfer window opens for the new season.

The ban imposed on account of Boutaib is the latest in a series of financial disputes plaguing the Cairo-based club.

Last year, Zamalek was hit with a three-period ban because of the Boutaib’s outstanding dues.

Boutaib, 37, joined Zamalek in January 2019 from Turkish side Yeni Maltayspor, following an impressive performance for Morocco in the 2018 World Cup.

However, persistent knee injuries hampered his progress at the club, leading the former president to terminate his three-and-a-half-year contract after just a year.

In May 2023, Zamalek faced a similar sanction linked to unpaid dues for a former assistant coach under ex-manager Jesualdo Ferreira. However, the club resolved the issue by September 2024 to lift the restriction.

Moreover, in September 2021, the club was also hit with a two-period registration ban related to their ex-head coach, Cristian Gross, for dues.

Despite recent efforts to resolve financial liabilities under new management, recurring disputes continue to plague the Egyptian powerhouse.

Additionally, FIFA’s list of banned clubs includes Egyptian teams Pyramids FC, Pharco FC, Ismaily, Aswan, Eastern Company, and Wadi Degla.

ahram.org



